The Board of Directors of BancorpSouth Bank has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 19 cents per share of common stock.
The common stock dividend is payable on July 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15.
The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34.375 cents per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable on May 20 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 5.
BancorpSouth earlier reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021.
Net income available to common shareholders was $79.2 million, or 77 cents per diluted share, and net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – was $74.8 million, or 73 cents per diluted share.