Cadence Bank announced early Friday the successful closing of its previously announced merger in which legacy Cadence Bancorporation merged into BancorpSouth Bank, with BancorpSouth as the surviving company.
Upon the completion of the merger, BancorpSouth was renamed Cadence Bank, and its stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CADE" beginning today.
BancorpSouth – the new Cadence Bank – has many South Arkansas locations, including Magnolia and Taylor in Columbia County.
Through the transaction, Cadence is the sixth-largest bank headquartered in its nine-state footprint with $48 billion in assets, and a presence in eight of the top 10 largest metropolitan statistical areas therein.
"With the completion of our merger, we're positioned to be a stronger banking franchise offering relationship-focused financial services and creating new opportunities to benefit our teammates, customers, communities and shareholders," said Dan Rollins, chairman and CEO of Cadence Bank. "Our larger scale, increased customer base, and financial strength and flexibility will allow us to become more competitive and efficient in our rapidly-changing industry, with a greater ability to meet customer needs by accelerating investments in technology solutions."
Cadence's management committee includes executive leaders from both of the legacy companies. This committee has management oversight over all aspects of the company and includes the following leaders:
Dan Rollins, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Murphy, Executive Vice Chairman
Chris Bagley, President
Valerie Toalson, Chief Financial Officer
Hank Holmes, Chief Banking Officer
Billy Braddock, Chief Credit Officer - Corporate Banking
Tom Clark, Chief Information Officer
Cathy Freeman, Chief Administrative Officer
Jeff Jaggers, Chief Operating Officer
Ty Lambert, Chief Risk Officer
Mike Meyer, President - Banking Services
Chuck Pignuolo, Chief Legal Officer
Sheila Ray, Chief Talent Officer
Keith Vander Steeg, Chief Credit Officer - Community Bank
Brian Walhood, President - Community Bank
The board of directors is comprised of 11 former BancorpSouth directors and eight former Cadence directors:
Gus J. Blass III
Shannon A. Brown
Deborah M. Cannon
Charlotte N. Corley
Joseph W. Evans
J. Richard Fredericks
Virginia A. Hepner
William G. "Skipper" Holliman
Warren A. Hood Jr.
Keith J. Jackson
Larry G. Kirk
Paul B. Murphy Jr.
Precious W. Owodunni
Alan W. Perry
James D. Rollins III
Marc J. Shapiro
Thomas R. Stanton
Kathy N. Waller
J. Thomas Wiley Jr.
As a result of the merger, customers will not experience any immediate changes to their banking and should continue using their respective BancorpSouth or Cadence branches, checks, bank cards, online and mobile banking, and other banking services as they usually do. However, customers of both banks can now use their existing debit cards at any BancorpSouth and Cadence ATMs with no service fee.
BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence Bank will continue to operate under their respective brands until the system integration, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The combined company has dual headquarters in Tupelo, MS and Houston, with primary operations centers in Tupelo and Birmingham, AL.