Inspire Brands announced senior leadership changes and promotions within the Sonic, Arby’s, and Buffalo Wild Wings brands teams.
“As Inspire has grown, we have placed a high priority on cultivating talent and developing a strong bench of leaders. This allows us to maintain consistency in talent and culture while bringing a fresh perspective to new teams and roles,” said Paul Brown, chief executive officer, Inspire Brands. “I look forward to the continued success these leaders and their teams will achieve together.”
A primary catalyst for many of the changes is an announcement that Claudia San Pedro, Brand President, Sonic, has decided to step down from her role, and temporarily from the workforce, to focus on family medical matters.
“Claudia has been an exceptional leader at Sonic since joining the brand in 2006. In her more than 16 years with the brand, Claudia led finance initiatives and operations, eventually rising to the role of brand president in 2018. Her unmatched leadership ability has helped guide the brand through several challenging economic and operating environments,” said Brown. “Claudia has been an instrumental part of our success at Inspire, and I hope to have the opportunity to welcome her back to the Inspire family in the future.”
Under her leadership as brand president, Sonic’s average unit volume sales grew more than 30%.
Following San Pedro’s announcement, Jim Taylor, currently Brand President, Arby’s has been named Brand President, Sonic. Taylor has been a standout leader in the company with a fresh approach to the business.
Taylor has been with Arby’s for almost nine years, beginning as head of product development and quickly rising to the Chief Marketing Officer position before becoming Brand President, Arby’s.
Over his nine-year span at Arby’s, Taylor has guided the brand through nine consecutive years of positive same-store-sales growth and record unit-level economics, including the highest average unit volume (AUV) the brand has ever experienced.
Taylor has been part of new products and marketing campaigns, including We Have the Meats and award-winning brand activations, such as Wagyu Burger, Diablo Dare, and the introduction of Arby’s venison.