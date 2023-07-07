Three area advisors from Mustard Seed Wealth Management attended the spring national conference of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA).
Those attending included Laurie Pinner, Minna Green and David Ashby.
The conference, held in San Diego May 11-13, was attended by approximately 600 advisors and exhibitors from across the nation. The three-day conference included a wide array of topics including the changing tax landscape, insurance strategies, asset allocation principles, and retirement spending patterns.
NAPFA is a national organization of fee-only financial advisors with approximately 4,500 members nationwide. NAPFA Membership is open to advisors who have obtained the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation and who agree to abide by a fiduciary oath of conduct in dealing with clients.
NAPFA conferences are open to non-members as well as members. Additional information about NAPFA can be found at napfa.org.