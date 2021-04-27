PotlatchDeltic Corporation has reported net income of $131.1 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, on revenues of $354.2 million for the quarter ended March 31.
The company operates a sawmill in Waldo and has other manufacturing and forestry interests in South Arkansas, and extensive real estate holdings in Pulaski County.
Net loss was $16.8 million, or 25 cents per diluted share, on revenues of $208.9 million for the quarter ended March 31. Excluding an after-tax pension settlement charge, adjusted net income was $15 million, or 22 cents per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020.
First Quarter 2021 Highlights
Generated record Total Adjusted EBITDDA of $195 million and Total Adjusted EBITDDA margin of 55%
Record Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA of $125.5 million driven by historic lumber prices
Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA was a record and due to leveraged Idaho lumber index pricing
Widened strong liquidity position to $761.1 million as of March 31, 2021
“2021 is off to an extraordinary start as our Wood Products and Timberlands businesses leveraged historic lumber prices to drive our third consecutive quarter of record financial performance,” said Eric Cremers, president and chief executive officer. “Our real estate business also delivered strong results by capitalizing on robust rural and development demand. We expect housing fundamentals and lumber demand will remain strong. Our strong liquidity and disciplined capital allocation strategy positions us to continue increasing shareholder value,” said Cremers.
Timberlands
First Quarter 2021 Highlights
Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA increased $5.4 million from Q4 2020 levels
Increased Northern harvest volumes driven by favorable conditions while Southern volumes were seasonally lower
Northern sawlog prices slightly lower compared to record Q4 2020 prices
Southern sawlog prices decreased 1% due to seasonally lower hardwood volumes
Increased log & haul costs reflect higher Northern harvest volume mix
Forest management costs declined due to seasonally lower Northern activity
Wood Products
First Quarter 2021 Highlights
Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA increased $55.2 million from Q4 2020 levels
Average lumber price realizations increased 41% to $890 per MBF in Q1 2021
Log costs increased due to higher index pricing in Idaho
Lumber production was lower due to a winter storm and planned mill maintenance, negatively affecting fixed cost absorption
Real Estate
First Quarter 2021 Highlights
Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA decreased $39.9 million as Q4 2020 included Minnesota land sale for nearly $48 million
Sold 7,083 acres of rural land for $1,415/acre
Sold 51 residential lots at an average $99,000/lot
Sold 11 commercial acres for $277,000/acre
