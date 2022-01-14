Christus-St. Michael Health Center is writing another chapter in its more than 105-year history in TEXarkana with the construction of a new hospital, Christus St. Michael-West, set to break ground early in 2022.
“Generations of people have put their trust in Christus-St. Michael to take care of this community, and that trust is sacred to every person across our ministry,” said Jason Adams, president of the health system.
“As the health care needs of this region grow, we are expanding our services and capacity to ensure area residents have access to the high-quality, faith-based care they have come to expect and deserve.”
Set to open in 2023, the new, fully-licensed hospital will be located at Gibson Lane and Arista Boulevard in TEXarkana, providing easy access for patients, associates, medical staff and visitors. Services at the new location will include Emergency Services, inpatient beds, imaging and other clinical services, therapy services, and expanded medical office space for numerous specialists.
The location is north of the Richmond Ranch Shopping Center, north of Interstate 30. It will be east of the new location for the Wadley Regional Medical Center that is under construction.
Christus-St. Michael Health System accepting the first patient 25 years ago at its current location on Interstate 30. The relocation of the hospital in 1994 represented a $140 million investment, and now Phase 1 for Christus-St. Michael Hospital-West is a further investment in that legacy.
