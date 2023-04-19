Tillman Infrastructure, LLC has posted public notices regarding proposals to build two separate communications towers in Columbia County.
The company proposes to construct a 285-foot self-support communications tower in the vicinity of Wilson Street in McNeil, and a 380-foot guyed tower east of the south end of County Road 139 near Waldo.
Tillman is asking for public comments on the McNeil site regarding potential impact on historic properties. People have 30 days to submit comments to Trileaf Corp., Hannah Hainline, h.hainline@trileaf.com, 66 South Logan Street, Denver, Colorado 80209, 314-997-6111.
The Waldo tower will have an additional 15 feet of appurtenances for a total height of 395 feet. The tower is anticipated to have FAA Style E (dual medium intensity) lighting.
CLICK HERE to review the application by entering the file number of A1241340.
Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review. CLICK HERE to file a request.