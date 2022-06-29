The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board approved permits for seven Columbia County retailers at the ABC Board meeting June 15, according to postings on the ABC website June 21.
This agency is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
According to the website's report, replacement permits were approved in the categories of retail beer off-premises and small farm wine-retail to Flash Market, LLC. Locations included 1 Warnock Springs Road, 1016 E. Main St., 407 W. Main St., 1119 S. Jackson St., and 1614 E. Main St., all in Magnolia. Kevin Waller was listed as primary owner.
A new permit was approved in the retail beer off premises category for County Line Express, 203 N. Elm St., Emerson. Najeh Zahrawi was listed as primary owner.
A new permit was approved in the retail beer off premises category for Magnolia Market & Deli, Inc., 2322 N. Vine St., Magnolia. Najeh Zahrawi was listed as primary owner.
No local retailers were named to the insufficient funds list for June, according to the website, and none were cited for any violations.