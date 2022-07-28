Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, which has extensive poultry production operations in Southwest Arkansas, has reported its second quarter 2022 financial results.
Second Quarter Highlights
-- Net sales of $4.63 billion, up 27.3% from prior year.
-- Consolidated GAAP operating income margin of 11.1% with GAAP operating income margins of 15.6% in U.S., 10.7% in Mexico and 0.6% in Europe.
-- GAAP Net Income of $362.0 million and GAAP EPS of $1.50. Adjusted Net Income of $370.7 million or adjusted EPS of $1.54.
-- Adjusted EBITDA of $623.3 million, or an 13.5% margin, 67.7% higher than a year ago.
-- U.S. retail and foodservice business remained resilient despite additional cost recovery from inflationary challenges. Margins improved given enhanced market fundamentals in Big Bird Debone and continued operational improvements.
-- Just Bare and Pilgrim’s Prepared products grew over 96% year over year. E-commerce across the company’s U.S. branded portfolio more than doubled.
-- The company’s liquidity position remains strong with an adjusted EBITDA net leverage ratio at 1.5x.
-- The company is committing to an expansion in its fresh operations, a new protein conversion plant, and a new state-of-the-art prepared foods plant.
“Throughout the second quarter, we emphasized discipline and ownership throughout all aspects of our strategy and organization,” said Fabio Sandri, chief executive officer of Pilgrim’s. “As a result, second quarter sales grew over 27% and Adjusted EBITDA was up almost 68% from last year. I am continually impressed with our team’s determination to drive operational excellence to mitigate inflationary headwinds and work with key customers to profitably grow our business.”
A conference call to discuss Pilgrim’s quarterly results will be held at 8 a.m. today.
CLICK HERE to pre-register for the conference call.