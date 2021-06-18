Summit Health and Rehab in Taylor formally opened last Friday Southern Administrative Services, a 24-bed memory care unit.
Summit owns and operates Southern Administrative Services.
Jeff Harrington, regional vice president; and Tim Hill, chief operating officer, were on hand to assist in the ribbon cutting. Hill introduced the new administrator for Summit, Jonathan Goble, Director of Nursing Mary Lowe and others.
Goble spoke of the pride the staff and residents have in the facility and the teamwork among all staff.
Summit, which was the first facility built by John Ponthie, owner of Southern Administrative Services, offers both long-term and short-term care in addition to the new memory care unit. Utilizing a multi-disciplinary medical team, Summit offers other specialized services such as hospice, wound care management, respite, mobile laboratory services, dental and vision services and stroke recovery, in addition to recreational and social services and careful attention to the comfort of each resident.
Call 870-694-2657 for more information.