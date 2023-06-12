Albemarle Corporation has named Michael J. Simmons president of its wholly owned subsidiary, Ketjen Corporation.
Simmons succeeds Raphael Crawford, who will remain with the company through a transition period.
“Raphael has been instrumental in the formation of Ketjen as a wholly owned subsidiary and we are grateful for his leadership role in this important transition for our people and our customers,” said Kent Masters, CEO, Albemarle.
Simmons brings more than 30 years of experience to Ketjen having served in both public and private companies as an operating executive and a director/advisor with expertise in strategic planning, operational excellence, and team development.
He began his career at GE, becoming CEO of the PII Pipeline Solutions unit of GE Oil & Gas. Simmons served as a group president at Houston-based Shawcor and most recently was a senior partner at Vantage Consulting, a business advisory service specializing in strategy, execution and leadership for energy, financial, and medical clients.
“Michael’s industry and management experience in creating value is right for the Ketjen business, customers, and team members,” said Masters. “Ketjen solutions have a powerful role to play in helping customers across the global energy landscape.”
Simmons is a graduate of California State University, Fullerton, with a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is based at Ketjen’s headquarters in Houston.
Ketjen is a provider of advanced catalyst solutions to leading producers in the petrochemical, refining and specialty chemicals industries.