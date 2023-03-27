Tyson Foods has announced another major investment in Hempstead County. Tyson plans to spend $70 million on the construction of a hatchery in Hope, replacing its existing facility and tripling capacity. Some work has already started on the site near its current hatchery.
The 131,000-square-foot site will contribute to the company’s operational efficiencies at its nearby poultry processing complexes located in Hope and Nashville.
Donnie King, president and CEO of Tyson Foods, said: “This investment is another way to demonstrate our long-term commitment to our home state of Arkansas and the Hope and Nashville communities.”
The new hatchery will employ members from the existing site and create new job opportunities in the area.
