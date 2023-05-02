Pilgrim’s Pride reports first quarter 2023 results with $4.2 billion in net sales, operating income of $31.3 Million
Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, which has extensive poultry production facilities in South Arkansas, reports its first quarter 2023 financial results.
First Quarter Highlights
-- Net sales of $4.2 billion.
-- GAAP net income of $5.6 million and GAAP EPS of 2 cents per share. Adjusted net income of $19 million or adjusted EPS of 8 cents.
-- Consolidated GAAP operating income margin of 0.8%.
-- Adjusted EBITDA of $151.9 million, or a 3.6% margin, with adjusted EBITDA margins of 1.8% in the U.S., 5.3% in the U.K. and Europe, and 8.5% in Mexico.
-- U.S. business improved relative to prior quarter due to diversified portfolio across bird sizes and branded offerings, operational excellence improvements, and Key Customer growth despite elevated grain pricing, depressed commodity values, and continued inflation.
-- Prepared Foods business continued its momentum in branded fully cooked products as Just Bare and Pilgrim’s collectively grew over 68% year over year. E-commerce remains a key contributor to branded sales with 19% share.
-- The U.K. and Europe business continued to recover given benefits from back office integration, manufacturing network optimization, and growth and innovation with Key Customers.
-- Mexico business rebounded as previous challenges in live operations diminished and overall market fundamentals returned to more balanced levels during the quarter.
-- Executed a $1 billion bond offering in unsecured investment grade debt, with great market support, being significantly oversubscribed.
-- Grew and diversified portfolio, supported Key Customer growth and operational excellence efforts as expansion at Athens, Georgia facility, automation improvements, and new protein conversion plant in south Georgia all remain on track.
“Our strategy of fostering our partnerships with Key Customers, operational excellence and growing our diversified portfolio of businesses, has demonstrated its resilience to a variety of market challenges over the last few years,” said Fabio Sandri, chief executive officer.
“Despite improving market fundamentals during the quarter, business conditions remained difficult given elevated input costs, persistent inflation, and ample protein availability. Nonetheless, our team members’ relentless determination supported an improvement in margins relative to the prior quarter in all geographies,” said Sandri.
The U.S. business improved on the strength of both Small Birds and Prepared Foods. Case Ready continued to drive growth above industry averages with Key Customers, whereas Big Bird Debone made operational improvements throughout the quarter.
“Our U.S. commodity business continued to face exceptionally challenging circumstances, especially in January. Nevertheless, our diverse portfolio across bird sizes and branded offerings mitigated market impacts, whereas our intense focus on operational excellence enhanced our performance. Our commitment to profitable growth continues as our automation projects, plant expansion at Athens, Georgia, and construction of a new protein conversion plant in south Georgia all remain on track,” said Sandri.
The Mexico business rebounded solidly throughout the quarter as live operations improved and market fundamentals stabilized. As a result, margins returned to historical levels.
“I’m proud of the Mexico team to quickly remediate pressing issues in live operations to meet Key Customer needs, drive operational excellence to alleviate the impact from demanding business conditions, and diversify our portfolio through innovation and branded growth,” said Sandri.