Property owners in the brine production belt of Union, Columbia and Lafayette counties may soon learn what they will receive in royalty payments from lithium production.
Lanxess Corporation and Standard Lithium subsidiary Arkansas Lithium Corporation are asking the state Oil and Gas Commission to create a method to determine royalties for lithium chloride, lithium carbonate or any other final product from their facilities.
An application the companies filed with the AOGC lists more than 1,800 individuals, families, churches, trusts, natural resources companies and others who may ultimately receive lithium royalties.
Commission decisions about lithium royalties will also set precedents for property owners in Columbia and Lafayette counties, where both Albemarle Corporation and Tetra Technologies contemplate lithium production from present or future brine wells.
Standard Lithium runs a lithium production pilot plant at Lanxess’ El Dorado bromine plant. Lanxess produces bromine from the brine it pumps from the Smackover Formation. Standard Lithium uses the same brine to extract lithium.
An application from both companies to the commission notes that initial testing at Standard Lithium’s pilot plant is complete. The company will continue using the pilot plant to experiment with different techniques to improve the production process.
The company has not, and does not intend, to sell any of the lithium produced during the ongoing operations of the pilot plant.
But both companies see commercial production of lithium on the horizon.
The application, prepared by Robert M. Honea of the Fort Smith law firm of Hardin, Jesson & Terry, says that the initial test runs of the pilot plant are promising.
Testing “has established that lithium, in the form of a raw dilute lithium chloride solution, can be efficiently extracted from brine via a multi-step process, and that the raw dilute lithium chloride solution can then be further concentrated, purified and converted to a solid lithium carbonate product of varying degrees of purity,” the application said.
The current plan calls for lithium carbonate as Standard Lithium’s final product, but there may be times when lithium hydroxide or other lithium-based chemicals are produced.
“The applicants therefore request that the AOGC approve a methodology for determining a fair and equitable basis for compensating the owners in the unit for the lithium dissolved in the brine at the wellhead, based on lithium chlorate extracted from brine and converted to lithium carbonate (or other final product,” the application said.
The application said there is little publicly available information about the price of raw lithium chloride of the quality that has been processed in El Dorado, and which the companies will produce once a full-scale facility goes online.
“There is, however, publicly available information concerning the market price of final lithium carbonate products possessing qualities comparable to the lithium carbonate which has been produced during the testing phase of the pilot plant and which the applicants contemplate producing,” the application said.
Standard Lithium and Lanxess propose that the AOGC use the prices of lithium carbonate “as determined by reference to a recognized price reporting organization as the starting point for the calculation, and specify that the compensation owed to each owner of the unit shall be a fraction of the market index price for lithium carbonate, per metric ton, produced by the applicants, less recognized discount, after deducting all costs and expenses (except those proportionate costs directly attributable to the drilling and completion of lessee’s brine-production wells) both prior and subsequent to production.”
The companies also want the determination of fair compensation to be deferred until after commercial processing facilities are in operation.
The companies note that more brine production facilities may be developed in the future. They want any AOGC royalty computation methods that are set to be flexible “based on the cost associated with developing any new units and new processing facilities as well as the then-current market prices as the concentrations of lithium in the brine produced from any such new units, and the costs of constructing and operating a new processing facility, may vary widely,” the application said.