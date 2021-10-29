El Dorado-based Murphy USA Inc. has announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30.
Highlights
Net income was $104.0 million, or $3.98 per diluted share, in Q3 2021 compared to net income of $66.9 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, in Q3 2020
Total fuel contribution (retail fuel margin plus product supply and wholesale ("PS&W") results including RINs) for Q3 2021 was 26.6 cpg, compared to 22.3 cpg in Q3 2020
Total retail gallons increased 11.4% in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020, while volumes on a same store sales ("SSS") basis increased 1.9%
Merchandise contribution dollars increased 58.6% to $187.3 million compared to the prior-year quarter, on average unit margins of 19.6% in the current quarter, primarily attributable to the QuickChek acquisition
Food and beverage contribution margin increased significantly to 14.8% of total merchandise contribution dollars in Q3 2021 compared to 0.9% in the prior year period due to the inclusion of QuickChek in the current period
During Q3 2021, the company opened four new Murphy Express stores and 3 QuickChek stores. There are 16 new Murphy Express sites, 3 new QuickChek sites, and 12 raze-and-rebuild Murphy USA sites currently under construction
Common shares repurchased during Q3 2021 were approximately 0.2 million for $33.2 million at an average price of $153.95 per share
The Company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per Common share, $1.16 on an annualized basis, payable on December 1, 2021 based on a record date of November 8, 2021
“Despite continued supply chain constraints and operational hurdles, Murphy USA’s exceptional third-quarter performance demonstrates our ability to compete and win in a challenging environment," said President and CEO Andrew Clyde.
“We grew both fuel volumes and margins versus the prior year, expanded same-store merchandise contribution, and introduced targeted investments in labor to support our employees and help maintain our high standards of customer service. Our outlook for the business remains robust and we expect to generate strong free cash which will enable continued organic growth and shareholder distributions, including share repurchase, and as announced this afternoon, an increase in our quarterly dividend to 29 cents per share from 25 cents per share."
Consolidated Results
Net income and Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2021 were higher versus the prior period, primarily due to higher all-in fuel contribution, higher merchandise margin contribution, and lower general and administrative expense, partially offset by higher store operating expenses and higher payment fees. Net income was further impacted by higher current-quarter interest, depreciation, and income tax expense. All amounts reported for the quarter and year-to-date 2021 periods include the consolidated results of our wholly-owned subsidiary, Quick Chek Corporation from January 29, 2021.
Fuel
Total fuel contribution dollars increased 33.3%, or $73.1 million, in Q3 of 2021 compared to Q3 of 2020. Retail fuel margins in the current period increased to 24.0 cpg, or 26.3% above the prior period despite a rising fuel price environment. Consequently, total retail fuel contribution dollars of $264.4 million increased 40.9% compared to the prior-year quarter, supported by both higher retail fuel margins and volumes. PS&W margin (including RINs) decreased by $3.6 million when compared to Q3 2020 primarily due to negative spot-to-rack margins which were only partially offset by higher RIN prices. In addition, typical timing and price-related impacts of the product supply chain accounted for the remainder of the difference.
Merchandise
Total merchandise contribution increased 58.6% to $187.3 million in Q3 2021 from $118.1 million in the prior year quarter due primarily to the inclusion of QuickChek. Food and beverage contribution, a subset of non-tobacco, experienced a significant increase to 14.8% of the total merchandise contribution primarily due to QuickChek's established prepared food offering.
Other Areas
Store OPEX excluding payment fees and rent were $55.1 million higher versus the year-ago period, primarily attributable to the addition of QuickChek. While QuickChek locations have higher per store operating costs due to the larger format and enhanced food offering, the MUSA network also experienced higher operating expenses, primarily due to higher employee-related expenses and higher maintenance costs, combined with more stores in the network. Total SG&A costs were $6.5 million lower than the year-ago period, primarily due to a charitable donation of $10 million in the prior year period, which was partially offset by the inclusion of QuickChek in third quarter 2021 results.