Bodcaw Bank has named Jenny Marie Whitehead as vice president of Human Resources.
Korey Keith, CEO of Bodcaw Bank, said Whitehead is a great fit for the culture of Bodcaw.
“Jenny Marie has been a community leader for Magnolia and Columbia County for the last 14 years. She has a track record of success and possesses leadership skills that will strengthen our team, further develop our staff, and provide Bodcaw Bank with an advantage to continue reaching our goals. Jenny Marie is known for her fierce personality and outstanding integrity,” Keith said.
Keith said he looks forward to Jenny Marie Whitehead being a part of the Bodcaw Bank family for many years to come.
Whitehead is eager to serve as VP-Human Resources.
“I am very excited to be part of the dynamic Bodcaw Bank team and I am committed to serving the employees and the community in this capacity. As I adapt to this new role, I look forward to building solid relationships with every team member as we take this brand to the next level,” she said.