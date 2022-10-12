Following confirmation of a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Madison County, the Cooperative Extension Service has scheduled two webinars for backyard poultry flock owners with tips to keep their birds safe.
The two webinars are scheduled for October 18 and October 20. Both will begin at 6 p.m. CLICK HERE to register online.
Dustan Clark, extension veterinarian for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, warned last week that with the fall migration along the Mississippi Flyway, "the chances for infection could increase since wild waterfowl and shorebirds can act as reservoirs for the virus.
“Backyard flocks are at higher risk because they are more likely to spend time outdoors and can be exposed to the droppings from wild birds,” he said.
The Cooperative Extension Service also has online biosecurity resources for backyard flock owners and commercial operations.
CLICK HERE for information about backyard flocks.
CLICK HERE for information about commercial operations.
With last week’s confirmed case in Madison County, the number of states without a confirmed case of avian influenza in poultry has dwindled to seven: Alabama, Arizona, Hawaii Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and West Virginia, according to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and partner agencies, including the USDA, were sampling and quarantining commercial and backyard poultry flocks in the area where the disease was found.
If flock owners note any symptoms in their birds, they should contact their county agent, state veterinarian or call the state Department of Agriculture at 501-823-1746 or the USDA hotline 1-866-536-7593.