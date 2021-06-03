Albemarle Corporation has released its annual global Sustainability Report. This year's report lays out targets for greenhouse gas emissions and water use.
"Albemarle is a values-driven organization that is committed to doing the right things the right way, and sustainability is a key to our success," said Kent Masters, Albemarle CEO. "Our 2020 report illustrates the progress we made with our sustainability initiatives and incorporates our new targets, which are aimed at reducing energy and water use. Our new climate strategy also outlines how we intend to work with our key stakeholders and actively pursue operational efficiencies to help create a safer and more sustainable world."
The report included the following items regarding Magnolia plant operations:
Albemarle Corporation received an “Outstanding COVID-19 Response Efforts Award” recognizing Magnolia’s efforts to minimize employee and contractor exposure to COVID-19 during a 10-day maintenance shutdown in June 2020
“At our bromine production operations in Magnolia, we conducted a pilot program in 2020 for our artificial marsh to capture all non-contact stormwater runoff. The pilot took the effluent from the marsh, treated it, and converted it to fresh water for use in our operations – in turn, it helped reduce the burden on the underground aquifer from which we currently source fresh water. The pilot was successful, and implementation is slated to begin in 2022,” the report said.
The report notes that in Magnolia, the company uses a model of its brine field to predict optimal placement of both supply and injection wells. “Proper placement is key to minimizing dilution of fresh brine by depleted tail brine,” the report said.
Albemarle Corporation seeks to maximize recovery of brine resources. “At our Magnolia facility we operate an innovative bromine recovery unit which enables recovery of bromine from organic co-products. We continually look for innovative ways to improve our recovery and processing operations” the report said.
In Magnolia, this means application of advanced automation and controls on bromine columns to materially increase recovery.
Finally, the Magnolia site has, since 2006, met Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) standards for numerous wildlife species at artificial marshes.
“Our Magnolia site was the first in the Four State Region to apply the artificial marsh treatment technology to an industrial setting, providing economic and environmentally friendly solution while providing a thriving home to native plant and animal species. Over the past 15 years, the marshes have provided educational opportunities for local students, including a partnership with Magnolia High School’s AP Environmental and Chemistry classes for water testing and wildlife studies. Unfortunately, we had to suspend in-person site visits in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we look forward to having students onsite in the coming years,” the report said.
The report also addresses initiatives in the following areas:
Climate Strategy
Albemarle's climate strategy details how the company manages climate-related risks at existing operations and across new projects, partners with customers to enable their sustainability ambitions, and collaborates with its stakeholders to help fight climate change.
Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Albemarle supports the goals of the Paris Agreement and aspires to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company commits to reducing the carbon-intensity of its Catalysts and Bromine businesses (jointly) by 35% by 2030, in-line with science-based targets. Albemarle also commits to growing its Lithium business in a carbon-intensity neutral manner through 2030. Over the next two years, the company also intends to build the underlying project portfolio and to assess the ability to meet, or exceed, these targets.
Water Use
Water is a critical component in the successful operation of Albemarle's business and the company commits to reduce the intensity of freshwater usage by 25% by 2030 in areas of high and extremely high-water risk as defined by the World Resources Institute (WRI).
In April 2021, Albemarle became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), deepening its commitment to being a sustainable and responsible business. This year's report also maps the company's sustainability priorities that support the UN SDGs in order to determine where Albemarle can have the greatest impact.
Albemarle's 2020 report aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards that help disclose material, decision-useful information to investors and is referenced to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, which ensures relevant and transparent disclosures.
CLICK HERE to review of Albemarle's 2020 Sustainability Report and its new sustainability targets.
Albemarle will host a webcast at 9 a.m. today with CEO Kent Masters and CFO Scott Tozier, who will present an update on the company's sustainability initiatives.
This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle's corporate website. CLICK HERE to see it.