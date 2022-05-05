Delek US Holdings, Inc., has announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
The highlights:
-- Reported first quarter net income of $6.6 million or $0.09 per share and Adjusted EBITDA of $172.8 million
-- Completed $64 million share acquisition from the Icahn Group at $18.30/share, reducing shares outstanding by about 5%
-- Planned acquisition of 3Bear places us well on-track to achieve midstream EBITDA target of $365 - $395 million
-- Accelerating Permian Gathering activity provides growth opportunities and potential for attractive crude discounts
-- Positioned to capture robust energy environment with no major turnaround activity planned in 2022
-- Retrospectively transitioned Tyler, TX refinery from LIFO to FIFO inventory accounting methodology
-- Maintained strong balance sheet with $854 million of cash as of March 31, 2022
Delek US operates a refinery in El Dorado and has oil pipelines and storage facilities in Union and Columbia counties.
It reported a first quarter 2022 net income of $6.6 million, or 9 cents per share, versus net loss of $70 million, or 95 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. On an adjusted basis, Delek US reported adjusted net income of $42.9 million, or 58 cents per share, for the first quarter 2022. This compares to adjusted net loss of $80.2) million, or $1.08 per share, in the prior year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $172.8 million for the first quarter compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $12.6 million in the prior year.
Uzi Yemin, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Delek US, said, "The refining landscape has improved dramatically from the pandemic driven downturn over the past couple of years and our team is optimistic on the outlook for 2022. Our refining portfolio has no major planned maintenance this year, positioning us well to capture elevated margins. The robust macro environment provided us with confidence to repurchase about 5% of Delek stock from the Icahn Group in March. We will continue to look for opportunities to enhance our balance sheet and return cash to shareholders throughout the year."
Yemin said, "Permian Gathering activity at Delek Logistics Partners is reflecting a significant ramp-up sequentially and we expect volumes to approximately double from the fourth quarter of last year to the fourth quarter of this year. Strong producer demand and increasing drilling activity paves the way for attractive crude discounts into the future and also helps underpin DKL's planned acquisition of 3Bear Delaware Holding – NM, LLC. This transaction puts DK on pace to achieve its consolidated midstream EBITDA target of $365 - $395 million, increases DKL third-party revenue, helps DKL become a larger, more scalable entity, diversifies its geography within the Permian Basin and expands the company's product mix. Delek's assets are performing well and we are back to a position of pursuing growth through both organic and inorganic opportunities."
As of March 31, 2022, Delek US had a cash balance of $854.1 million and total consolidated long-term debt of $2,212.8 million, resulting in Net debt of $1,358.7 million. As of March 31, 2022, Delek Logistics Partners, LP had $2.7 million of cash and $905.5 million of total long-term debt, which are included in the consolidated amounts on Delek US' balance sheet. Excluding Delek Logistics, Delek US had approximately $851.4 million in cash and $1,307.3 million of long-term debt, or a $455.9 million Net debt position.
Refining Segment Results
Refining contribution margin increased to $96.9 million in the first quarter 2022 from $10.4 million in the first quarter 2021, while Adjusted segment contribution margin was $152.9 million in the first quarter 2022 compared to $(3.9) million in the first quarter 2021. On a year-over-year basis, refining segment results were favorably impacted by increased demand, attributable in part to low clean product inventories and continued macroeconomic improvements around the pandemic combined with the impact of sanctions on Russian oil supply, as well as the corresponding improvements in crack spreads.
Absent significant outages (such as those caused by Winter Storm Uri, the refinery fire and turnaround activities in first quarter 2021), the experienced marked improvements in refining utilization rates compared to the prior year period.
Additionally, during the first quarter 2022, Delek US's benchmark crack spreads were up an average of approximately 84.2% from prior-year levels, though the refineries' ability to capture crack spread increases continues to be negatively impacted by higher RIN costs year over year and the continued burden of the RFS program on small refineries.