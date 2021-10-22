The Magnolia Regional Health System Board of Directors will meet at noon Monday at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
In old business, the board will discuss hospitalist coverage and the possible sale of the former Home Health Agency property.
New business includes approval of the purchase of an electronic storage system, changes to the UAMS residency program, the actuarial report, and the possible selection of a new board member.
The board will also hear a series of routine monthly reports.
The board’s next meeting will be November 22.