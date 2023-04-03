Planting intentions have been released for major Arkansas row crops.
Arkansas corn producers intend to plant 810,000 acres, up 14 percent from the 710,000 acres planted in 2022.
Upland cotton acreage intentions are at 480,000 acres, down 25 percent from the 640,000 acres planted last year.
All hay acres expected to be harvested in Arkansas are estimated at 1.13 million acres, up 37,000 acres from 2022.
Oat producers intend to plant 8,000 acres in 2023, down 20 percent from last year.
Arkansas peanut producers intend to plant 35,000 acres in 2023, up 6 percent from last year.
All rice intended planted acres for 2023 are estimated at 1.30 million acres, up 18 percent from the 1.11 million acres planted in 2022.
Long grain rice acres are up 140,000 acres from last year, and medium grain acres are up 55,000 acres from a year ago.
Soybean producers intend to plant 3.05 million acres in 2023, down 4 percent from last year.
Winter wheat acreage in Arkansas is up 5 percent from last year to an estimated 230,000 acres planted for all purposes in 2023.