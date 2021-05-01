LSB Industries, Inc., which operates El Dorado Chemical, has announced results for the first quarter ended March 31.
The highlights:
Net sales of $98.1 million compared to $83.4 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA of $17.3 million compared to $15.6 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Commenced sales under new seven-year nitric acid offtake agreement.
Total liquidity of approximately $56.0 million as of March 31, 2021.
Hired senior professional to assist in efforts in developing a green ammonia strategy.
“We generated year-over-year improvement in net sales and adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter despite historically cold weather-induced shutdowns of two of our facilities in February,” said Mark Behrman, LSB Industries’ president and CEO. “All things considered, it was a good start to the year, and we expect to benefit in the coming quarters from the strong nitrogen industry dynamics being driven by robust agricultural demand and price improvement and the recovery of our industrial end markets as the pandemic’s effects on the economy subside.
“We’ve succeeded over the past several years at strengthening the fundamental aspects of our business, including our manufacturing reliability and efficiency, supply chain management, sales and marketing, and logistics.
“While improving these core requirements for success in the chemical industry, we’ve also kept our eye on where the industry is going in the long-term. In this regard, we have identified the clean energy market as a significant opportunity for us given our capacity to become a producer of ‘green ammonia.’ We view this as a growth platform for our business and believe that current ammonia producers are best positioned to be leaders in this market as it develops due to our ability to leverage our existing knowledge in ammonia manufacturing, handling, storage, and logistics.”
The company has hired a senior professional who will focus on developing and executing this strategy.
Comparison of 2021 to 2020 quarterly periods:
Net sales of agricultural products increased during the quarter relative to the prior year period driven by stronger pricing and sales volumes for ammonia and HDAN. Partially offsetting the benefit of stronger pricing was the impact of the shutdown of Pryor and El Dorado facilities as a result of gas curtailments during the unprecedented cold weather conditions throughout the central United States in mid-February.
Net sales of industrial products increased as a result of higher pricing related to a 39% rise in the Tampa ammonia benchmark price, to which many industrial contracts are tied. Also benefitting industrial sales was the ramp of a new nitric acid offtake agreement along with the continued recovery of demand from several key end markets including automotive, home building and power generation, which have returned to near pre-pandemic levels of demand.
The factors benefitting industrial volumes were offset by the weather-related plant shutdowns during February.