Customers of the Walker Water Association are being reminded to pay their bills on time.
“Please be advised that all accounts not current by the 10th of each month will be charged a late fee of $9 on the 11th day,” the association’s board said in a letter to customers.
Outstanding balances for the current month must be paid by March 31. Accounts with an outstanding balance not paid in full by the deadline will have their service disconnected until the balance is received.
Reconnection fees to disconnected customers are $50 charged to a customer’s account.