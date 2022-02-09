THE WOODLANDS, TX – Tetra Technologies, Inc. has appointed Sharon Booth McGee, who worked 33 years for Albemarle Corporation, as a member of its Board of Directors, effective Monday.
McGee brings to Tetra extensive global chemicals experience including the lithium and bromides markets. McGee will serve as an independent director and a member of the Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee and the Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee of the board.
McGee founded SDBM Executive and Strategic Advisory, LLC in May 2021, an independent advisory service to the new energy, chemicals, materials, mining, and oil and gas industries. Prior to that, Ms. McGee served at Albemarle Corporation for 33 years, holding several senior management level positions, most recently as vice president, Investor Relations & Corporate Development from 2016 through January 2021; vice president, Asia Pacific Region and Global Fire Safety Sales from 2014-2016; vice president, Sales – Americas from 2013-2014; vice president, Performance Chemicals from 2008-2013; and global business director, Industrial Bromides from 2005-2008.
Albemarle is one of the largest global producers of lithium and lithium derivatives, and bromine and bromine derivatives, of which McGee participated in many of those strategic discussions.
Standard Lithium has an option with Tetra Technologies for 27,262 acres in existing brine leases held by Tetra. Most of the land is leased by Tetra from property owners in the area of Lake Columbia westward to Arkansas 29 in Lafayette County, south of U.S. 82. Standard Lithium is developing a system to extract lithium from South Arkansas’ brine formations that have produced bromine and related chemical products for the past half-century.
McGee, a native of Ashdown, earned an Executive MBA Certificate from Louisiana State University and MS and BS degrees in chemical engineering from the University of Arkansas.
Brady M. Murphy, Tetra's president and chief executive officer, stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Sharon to our board. Sharon is an accomplished global specialty chemicals executive with a broad range of experience from global business management to responsibilities over corporate development, sales and marketing, supply chain and logistics, manufacturing operations, R&D and innovation, investor relations, sustainability and governance. Her expertise fits very well with our focus on aqueous chemistry solutions and our low carbon energy initiatives. This is our second addition to our Board in the last year of executives with strong global chemicals experience to support that strategic focus. Last year we added Shawn Williams with significant chemicals and industrial experience, including 22 years in the industrial and materials business at General Electric."