Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., which formerly owned most of the Dorcheat Macedonia Field, said Monday that it’s merging with another Denver-based company, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.
Bonanza Creek emerged from a structured bankruptcy in May 2017, and in August 2018 sold its operations in Columbia and Lafayette counties to Mission Creek for $113 million in cash. The sale included approximately 11,000 net acres located in Lafayette and Columbia counties, primarily targeting the Cotton Valley formation.
In addition to numerous oil and gas wells in the Dorcheat-Macedonia Field, the company operated the McKamie (Lafayette County) and Dorcheat (Columbia County, near the Philadelphia community) gas processing plants.
The new Bonanza Creek-Extraction company will be called Civitas Resources Inc. Both companies say the new company will be the largest pure-play energy producer in Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, with an aggregate enterprise value of approximately $2.6 billion. The value is based on closing share prices of Bonanza Creek and Extraction on May 7.
The combined company will operate across approximately 425,000 net acres, with a production base of 117 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (117 Mboe/d, on a pro forma 1Q21 production basis).
Civitas expects to achieve annual expense and capital savings of approximately $25 million.
Bonanza Creek’s recently announced annual dividend of $1.40 per share is expected to be increased by Civitas to $1.60 per share effective at closing, with such increase representing a distribution of approximately half of the transaction synergies to Civitas’ shareholder base.
Bonanza Creek President and Chief Executive Officer, Eric Greager, will serve as president and CEO of Civitas. Other senior leadership positions will be filled by current executives of Bonanza Creek and Extraction.
Extraction Chairman of the Board Ben Dell, will serve as chairman of Civitas.
Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, Extraction shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1711 shares of Bonanza Creek common shares for each share of Extraction common stock owned on the closing date. Based on the exchange ratio and the closing price of Bonanza Creek’s common stock on May 7, 2021, Civitas would have an aggregate enterprise value of approximately $2.6 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Bonanza Creek and Extraction shareholders will each own approximately 50.0% of Civitas, both on a fully diluted basis.
The transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.