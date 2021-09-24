Egg production in Arkansas totaled 354 million eggs during August 2021, up 2 percent from the previous month and up 6 percent from August 2020.
The number of layers during August 2021 averaged 16.7 million, down 1 percent from the previous month but up 5 percent from this time last year. Egg production per 100 layers averaged 2,121 eggs, up 2 percent from the previous month and up 1 percent from a year ago.
United States egg production totaled 9.39 billion during August 2021, up slightly from last year. The average number of layers during August 2021 totaled 385 million, up 1 percent from last year.
August egg production per 100 layers was 2,442 eggs, down slightly from August 2020.
Broiler-type chicks hatched in Arkansas during August 2021 totaled 86.5 million, up 2 percent from August 2020. Broiler-type chicks hatched in United States during August 2021 totaled 841 million, up slightly from August 2020.