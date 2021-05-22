Egg production in Arkansas totaled 361 million eggs during April 2021, down 1 percent from the previous month but up 19 percent from April 2020.
The number of layers during April 2021 averaged 17.4 million, up 1 percent from the previous month and up 13 percent from this time last year. Egg production per 100 layers averaged 2,074 eggs, down 2 percent from the previous month but up 5 percent from a year ago.
United States egg production totaled 9.19 billion during April 2021, up 1 percent from last year. The average number of layers during April 2021 totaled 389 million, down 1 percent from last year. April egg production per 100 layers was 2,360 eggs, up 2 percent from April 2020.
Broiler-type chicks hatched in Arkansas during April 2021 totaled 81.9 million, up 5 percent from April 2020. Broiler-type chicks hatched in United States during April 2021 totaled 820 million, up 6 percent from April 2020.