Standard Lithium samples highest confirmed grade lithium brine in North America at East Texas site
The highest confirmed lithium grade brine in North America has been found under East Texas, Standard Lithium said in a statement on Wednesday.
The company said the discovery is part of its resource expansion work in the East Texas region of the Smackover Formation.
The Smackover Formation is an underground geological formation that stretches from Central Texas to Florida, but it best known for its oil and natural gas production in South Arkansas. Petrochemical production in the Arkansas part of the formation dates to 1922.
East Texas locations samples – the company does not say specifically where – have, to the best of the company’s knowledge, the highest confirmed lithium grade brine in North America, with a grade of 634 mg/L lithium.
The grade of lithium in brine used for Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) has a meaningful impact on both Standard Lithium’s capital expenditures and operating costs in connection with the extraction process, with a higher grade typically resulting in lower overall costs.
Dr. Andy Robinson, president and COO of Standard Lithium, said, “We’re excited to discover this outstanding resource and to add it to our expanding portfolio of select projects in the Smackover Formation. We have built a large and technically diverse team of Smackover specialists who have been working for almost three years to understand the most prospective areas to secure the highest quality brine resources in East Texas. The technical group has been supplemented by a strong team of mineral and land professionals who have been securing the extensive brine rights in these key project areas.
“Based on this work, the company acquired the rights to one existing well and to drill a new deep well. We are delighted that sampling from the new well has led us to find lithium brine with, to the best of the company’s knowledge, the highest grade in North America.”
“These very high-quality lithium brine resources, located in the heart of the Gulf Coast region, are close to, and highly complementary to, Standard Lithium’s existing lithium projects and have the potential to play a key role in future lithium production as part of the company’s development and commercialization program.
“We look forward to working with the local communities and building our presence in East Texas, and we will be releasing further technical reports defining the project areas in the near future.”
The company said that over the past three years, the Standard Lithium team has been developing a thorough understanding of the Smackover Formation in Texas, via analysis of existing petro-physical logs, 2D seismic data and existing core sample analysis (retained from previous drilling activity).
This understanding has been supplemented by sampling and analytical testing of produced water from existing oil and gas production wells from the Smackover Formation in the East Texas area.
As a result of this data gathering and interpretive work, the company identified a select number of highly prospective lithium brine project areas in the Smackover Formation in East Texas and began an extensive brine leasing program in the key project areas.
The greatest level of effort to date, and the company’s principal brine leasing focus, has been in Union, Columbia and Lafayette counties in Arkansas.
The company has been securing brine rights in the key project areas over the last 18 months, it also secured access to a pre-existing oil and gas production well and drilled a new exploration borehole.
The pre-existing well was re-entered using a workover rig and the existing production casing was perforated at various depth intervals to gather new brine samples from different levels in the Smackover Formation. The new exploration borehole was advanced and cased using a drill rig, and subsequently sampled using a workover rig.
Brine samples taken from these two wells, in addition to samples taken from other closely adjacent wells completed in the Smackover Formation in East Texas, were analyzed at multiple analytical laboratories (both third-party and also at the company’s analytical facility in El Dorado) in order to confirm sample quality and maintain QA/QC procedures.
Standard Lithium data were all analyzed, performed, and reported by Western Environmental Testing Laboratories of Sparks NV, a third-party, accredited testing facility. Additional representative lithium brine analyses from other lithium brine projects in North America are provided in a table with this article for context.