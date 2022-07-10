Boyd Corporation has acquired Sensata’s Thermal Test and Controls Business.
The business specializes in the design and manufacturing of advanced thermal control systems, adapters, and sockets critical to the thermal test process for high-end logic and memory semiconductors. With a long history of serving leading global semiconductor companies, the addition complements Boyd’s existing thermal business, which includes air and liquid cooled thermal management technologies.
Boyd designs and manufactures complex thermal solutions for high-performance semiconductors used in applications such as 5G, hyperscale data center, eMobility, and artificial intelligence. With this acquisition, Boyd expands its offering to current semiconductor customers by adding advanced controls and thermal test systems essential to the production of high-end memory and logic devices.
“This acquisition is a natural fit for Boyd and adds to our portfolio of thermal solutions for leading semiconductor companies,” said Boyd CEO Doug Britt. “The advanced technologists, material scientists, and solutions from Sensata’s Thermal Test and Controls Business broaden Boyd’s presence in the rapidly growing semiconductor industry.”
Boyd is the parent company of Magnolia’s Inspec Foams.
The acquired business will operate under the Boyd brand.