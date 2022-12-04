The board of directors of PotlatchDeltic Corporation has declared a special dividend on the company's common stock.
The distribution of 95 cents per share is payable December 30 to stockholders of record on December 21.
The company owns a sawmill in Waldo and holds extensive timber and real estate interests in South and Central Arkansas. El Dorado is home to the company's Southern Region headquarters.
The board of directors of PotlatchDeltic Corporation also declared a quarterly distribution on the company's common stock. The distribution of 45 cents per share is payable December 30, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2022. This is a 2.3% increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend of 44 cents per share.
