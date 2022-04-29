The Board of Directors of Cadence Bank has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per share of common stock.
The common stock dividend is payable on July 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.
Cadence Bank is the successor to the former BancorpSouth.
The board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34.375 cents per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable on May 20, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2022.
Cadence earlier reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Net income available to common shareholders was $112.6 million, or 60 cents per diluted share, and adjusted income available to common shareholders was $121.6 million, or 65 cents per diluted share.