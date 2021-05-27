Southern Arkansas University rising senior Josey Webb has been hired as a summer intern with the Arkansas Farm Bureau.
Webb will intern for Organization and Member Programs, Public Affairs and Government Relations and Commodity and Regulatory Affairs departments. She will be responsible for doing research, collecting commodity and agriculture industry data, updating and editing Farm Bureau materials, and assisting with special events.
Webb is from Acorn (Polk County). Her major is animal science, with a minor in mass communications. She is a part of the honors college, former vice president of the Collegiate Farm Bureau, former president of Ag Club, President Ambassador, a member of Polk County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee and philanthropy chair for Sigma Alpha Beta Rho. She has also been on the Dean’s List at SAU since her freshman year.
“I grew up on a family farm, so Farm Bureau has always been a big part of my life growing up,” said Webb. “I’ve always appreciated the fact that Farm Bureau gave local farmers someone in their corner. I hope to be a part of that support system as well.”