Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $529,927.50 in March, according to a report released April 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery.
This is up from sales of $434,163.50 in February. According to the report, Columbia County had prize winnings of $356,135 awarded in March.
This is up from $262,442 awarded in February.
Statewide, Arkansas had lottery ticket sales of $55,844,868 in March, up from $45,575,001 sales in February. According to the ASL report, prize winnings of $37,576,072 were awarded in March. This is up from winnings of $34,628,012 awarded statewide in February.
The seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed had lottery ticket sales and winnings awarded as follows for the month of March.
Calhoun County had lottery ticket sales of $77,961 in March, with winnings of $50,346 awarded.
Hempstead County had lottery ticket sales of $579,194 in March, with winnings of $362,226 awarded.
Lafayette County had lottery ticket sales of $133,778.50 in March, with winnings of $81,271 awarded.
Miller County had lottery ticket sales of $815,185 in March, with winnings of $570,861 awarded.
Nevada County had lottery ticket sales of $205,357 in March, with winnings of $134,782 awarded.
Ouachita County had lottery ticket sales of $913,236 in March, with winnings of $697,288 awarded. Union County had lottery ticket sales of $1,516,592.50 in March, with winnings of $958,400 awarded.
Columbia County retailers had sales as follows for the month of March.
1. Tobacco Station No. 3, 901 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $111,946.50; average weekly sales $27,986.63.
2. Magnolia Food Mart, 302 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $63,272.50; average weekly sales $15,818.13.
3. Dixie Mart #7289, 407 W. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $41,891.50; average weekly sales $10,472.88.
4. E-Z Mart #4210, 206 W. McKissack St., Waldo, average weekly sales $34,750.00; average weekly sales $8,687.50.
5. Magnolia Travel Center, 10 Hwy. 82 Bypass West, Magnolia, total net sales $34,127.50; average weekly sales $8,531.88.
6. Dixie Mart No. 7287, 1119 S. Jackson St., Magnolia, total net sales $32,879.50; average weekly sales $8,219.88.
7. Dixie Mart No. 7285, 1645 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $27,977.00; average weekly sales $6,994.25.
8. Sinha Food and Fuel, 402 N. Elm St., Emerson, total net sales $27,177.00; average weekly sales $6,794.25.
9. Tobacco Station USA No. 1, 901 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $25,447.50; average weekly sales $6,361.88.
10. Dixie Mart No. 7286, 1 Warnock Springs Rd., Magnolia, total net sales $24,939.50; average weekly sales $6,234.88.
11. Murphy USA 7824, 58 Hwy. 79 Bypass North, Magnolia, total net sales $24,178.00; average weekly sales $6,044.50.
12. Dixie Mart No. 7288, 1016 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $20,598.00; average weekly sales $5,149.50.
13. Rider Express, 2052 N. Jackson St., Magnolia, total net sales $20,563.00; average weekly sales $5,140.75.
14. Tobacco Superstore No. 85, 1100 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $14,929.00; average weekly sales $3,732.25.
15. Riders Travel Plaza, 441 Hwy. 79 South, Magnolia, total net sales $10,402.50; average weekly sales $2,600.63.
16. Tom's Korner Store, 3860 Hwy. 344, Magnolia, total net sales $9,130.50; average weekly sales $2,282.63.
17. Wal-Mart No. 83, 60 Hwy. 79, Magnolia, total net sales $3,027.00; average weekly sales $756.75.
18. Brookshire Food Store No. 81,1623 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $1,153.00; average weekly sales $288.25.
19. Flash Market No.285, 1645 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $1,125.00; average weekly sales $281.25.
20. Flash Market No. 289, 407 W. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $814.00; average weekly sales $203.50.
21. Flash Market No. 288. 1016 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $300.00; average weekly sales $75.00.
22. Flash Market No. 286, 1 Warnock Springs Road, Magnolia, total net sales $-701.00; average weekly sales $-175.25.
It is noted that Flash Market No. 286 had a negative total in net sales and weekly sales. According to a representative with the ASL, retailers with a negative balance cash more lottery tickets than they sell. The ASL pays them every quarter for any negative balance they have.