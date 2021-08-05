Southern Arkansas is preparing for its first Great American Conference football in two years.
Tickets are now on sale for all five of Mulerider Football's home games. Tickets for mid-October's Murphy USA Classic, which SAU will serve as the home team, will become available at a later date.
Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online to avoid extended wait times at the ticket gates on game days. Cash will not be accepted as a form of payment when purchasing tickets at the gate on game days -- credit/debit card will be the only means of transaction used.
CLICK HERE to buy SAU sports tickets online.
"It is an exciting time around Mulerider athletics as we continue to transition back to our new normalcy. We are once again thrilled to continue to offer our great fans affordable ticket packages for all of our sports this coming year," said SAU Director of Athletics Steve Browning. "We understand that at any given sporting event on our campus, a majority of our crowd are people from our community and we are deeply grateful for their unwavering support. To show our continued appreciation, we want to make coming out to a SAU athletic event safe, fun, family-friendly, and affordable. We can't wait to have our fans back in full force."
Browning said, "With our annual announcement of football tickets and all-sports passes being available, we are also excited to continue our digital ticketing initiative with Hometown Ticketing and announce the ticketing process that will be conducting at all of our home events for the 2021-22 athletic year.
Season tickets (football, basketball, baseball, softball) along with general admission tickets for 2021-2022 Mulerider Athletic events, will be sold online as a result of the department's partnership with Hometown Ticketing which was announced on December 10, 2020.
Current SAU students and faculty/staff members are admitted free to athletic events with a valid SAU ID.
The 2021-22 all-sports passes will allow Mulerider fans the opportunity to attend all home football, basketball, baseball, and softball games for one low-discounted rate. Adult individual all-sports passes are $60, student/senior citizen passes are $50, and family passes are $150.
All-sports and student/senior citizen passes will allow one person entry to all home Mulerider athletic events.
Family Passes will allow four family members entry to all Mulerider Athletic home events. Football reserved season passes will allow entry for one individual to the reserved seating section at all Mulerider Football home games.
Fans will have the option to have a hard copy or a digital copy of their season pass. Hard copies must be purchased before August 18 in order to receive them in time for the start of football season. Hard copies will be mailed to the athletic department and can be picked up by the fan upon delivery. If a fan cannot pick their pass up at the athletic department, passes will be available for pickup at Will Call at home football events. Digital copies will go straight to the fan's device and can be used to scan for all home events.
People with questions regarding tickets may contact SAU Director of Game Day Operations Tyler Gum at 870-235-5306 or at tylergum@saumag.edu
