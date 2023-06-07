Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) is at 3.3 percent for April, down from 3.5 percent in March, according to a preliminary county by county report released June 1 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
According to the report, for April Columbia County had a labor force of 8,846 persons with 8,557 employed and 289 unemployed. This compares to March's labor force of 8,909 with 8,599 employed and 310 unemployed.
Statewide, Arkansas' unemployment rate is recorded at 2.8 percent for April, down from 3.0 percent in March. According to the ADWS report, for April the state had a labor force of 1,378,367 persons with 1,339,385 employed and 38,982 unemployed. This compares to March's labor force of 1,375,426 with 1,334,589 employed and 40,837 unemployed.
The United States' unemployment rate is currently recorded at 3.4 percent for April, down from 3.5 percent in March. The ADWS report stated that for April, the U.S. had a labor force of 166,688,000 with 161,031,000 employed and 5,657,000 unemployed. This compares to March's labor force of 166,731,000 with 160,892,000 employed and 5,839,000 unemployed.
Of the seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed all showed a decrease in the jobless rate from March to April, according to ADWS statistics.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate for April is at 2.2 percent, down from 2.6 percent in March.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate for April is at 2.44 percent, down from 2.5 percent in March.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate for April is at 3.5 percent, down from 4.1 percent in March.
Miller County's unemployment rate for April is at 2.9 percent, down from 3.0 percent in March.
Nevada County's unemployment rate for Aprill is at 2.5 percent, down from 2.7 percent in March.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate for April is at 3.1 percent, down from 3.3 percent in March. Union County's unemployment rate for April is at 3.5 percent, down from 3.7 percent in March.