Weyerhaeuser Company has announced the appointment of Travis Keatley as senior vice president of Timberlands, effective September 13.
Keatley has served as vice president of Western Timberlands for the company since January 2020, and his appointment follows the planned retirement of Adrian Blocker, who will stay on through mid-October to serve as a senior advisor and aid in the transition.
Weyerhaeuser is one of the largest landowners in South Arkansas, in addition to its milling operations.
"In his more than 20 years with the company, Travis has gained extensive operational experience across our Timberlands business," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "He has demonstrated outstanding leadership driving safety, strategy and operational excellence, and we look forward to the energy and vision he will bring to our senior management team."
"This is an incredible honor, and I'm thrilled for the opportunity to lead our Timberlands organization," Keatley said. "It's an exciting time for our company, and I look forward to building on our long record of success and industry-leading performance in sustainable forest management."
Keatley joined Weyerhaeuser in 2000 in its Western Timberlands organization. He has since held a variety of operations and leadership positions, including serving as vice president of Southern Timberlands prior to his current role leading Western Timberlands, and among other key projects he led the successful integration of our Longview Timber acquisition in 2013. Keatley earned a bachelor's in forest management from Washington State University and a master's in forest products from the University of Idaho, and he has also completed the Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Program.