Albemarle Corporation on Wednesday announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30.
SECOND QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS
(Unless otherwise stated, all percent changes are based on year-over-year comparisons)
-- Net income of $424.6 million, or $3.62 per diluted share, including a gain on the sale of Fine Chemistry Services (FCS) business
-- Adjusted diluted EPS of 89 cents per share, an increase of 4%
-- Net sales of $773.9 million, an increase of 1%; Net sales increased 5% excluding FCS
-- Adjusted EBITDA of $194.6 million, an increase of 5%; Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% excluding FCS
-- Full year 2021 outlook revised to reflect better than expected Lithium performance, lower interest expense and tax rates, offset by higher Bromine raw material costs and supply chain disruptions; guidance updated to reflect sale of FCS
-- Completed the sale of FCS on June 1, 2021, in a cash and stock transaction valued at $570 million
-- La Negra III/IV commissioning stage in process, commercial production expected to begin in first half of 2022
"Albemarle delivered another strong quarter, generating $195 million in adjusted EBITDA, driven by continued strength in demand for our Lithium and Bromine products," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. "We are focused on executing our accelerated growth strategy. We are in the final stages of two lithium projects which are expected to double our nameplate capacity to about 175,000 metric tons, including La Negra III/IV where construction is complete and commissioning is progressing. We are firmly focused on advancing all our lithium projects to meet customer demand and accelerate profitable growth."
Albemarle is Columbia County's largest business employer and has extensive brine fields and chemical production facilities in Columbia and Union counties.
The company continues to expect a modest improvement in operating performance compared to full year 2020, assuming continued global economic recovery. Full-year 2021 net sales guidance is improved compared to previous guidance primarily due to increased Lithium sales and improving Catalysts trends offset by reduced expectations for the Bromine business as a result of higher raw material costs and supply chain disruptions.
Revised EBITDA reflects higher net sales offset by higher corporate costs, primarily related to incentive compensation expense and foreign exchange.
Higher EPS and net cash from operations reflects lower interest expense and tax rates.
Net cash from operations is also expected to benefit from timing of working capital changes.
Capital expenditures are trending near the high-end of the range, due to tighter labor markets and COVID-related travel restrictions in Western Australia.
Net sales of $773.9 million increased by $9.8 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by an increase in sales from the company's Lithium and Bromine business segments.
Excluding the FCS business, net sales for the quarter increased 5% year-over-year.
Adjusted EBITDA of $194.6 million increased by $9.4 million from the prior year quarter based on higher sales and operating margins, partially offset by higher corporate expense primarily related to higher incentive compensation and foreign exchange. Excluding FCS, adjusted EBITDA was 13% higher when compared to the second quarter of 2020.
Net income attributable to Albemarle of $424.6 million increased by $339.0 million, benefiting from a $429.4 million ($331.6 million after taxes) gain on the sale of the company's FCS business.
The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 20.0% compared to 17.5% in the same period of 2020. The difference is largely due to tax expense recorded in the second quarter of 2021 for the gain on the sale of the FCS business. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 17.5% and 18.9% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.
LITHIUM SEGMENT
Lithium net sales of $320.3 million increased $36.6 million (+13%) primarily driven by higher volumes (+17%) primarily related to accelerated orders under long-term agreements. Pricing in the quarter was slightly lower year over year (-4%) due to lower average pricing for carbonate and technical grade products. Adjusted EBITDA of $109.4 million increased $14.9 million primarily due to increased net sales and the impact of higher spodumene volumes at the Talison joint venture.
Current Trends: Full-year 2021 volume growth is expected to be in the mid-teens year-over-year due to North American plant restarts, productivity improvements, and tolling. Average realized pricing is expected to increase sequentially but remain flat compared to 2020. Full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow between 10% and 15% year over year. Full-year 2021 average margin is expected to remain below 35% due to higher lithium costs related to project start-ups and tolling costs partially offset by efficiency improvements.
Albemarle's Wave 2 growth projects continue to progress. La Negra III/IV is in the commissioning phase and Kemerton I remains on track for construction completion later this year.
To mitigate risks related to labor shortages and COVID-19 travel restrictions in Western Australia, the company prioritized completion of Kemerton I, with Kemerton II construction completion now expected by the end of the first quarter 2022. Kemerton I and II are expected to reach commercial production in 2022 following an approximately six-month commissioning and qualification period.
BROMINE SPECIALTIES SEGMENT
Bromine net sales of $279.7 million increased $47 million (+20%) with improved pricing (+9%) and volumes (+11%) driven by higher demand across the portfolio. Adjusted EBITDA of $92.6 million increased $19.6 million due to higher net sales. Cost savings initiatives and higher pricing helped offset raw materials cost increases.
Current Trends: The company expects full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA growth in the mid-single digits year-over-year, below previous outlook primarily due to a force majeure declaration by the company’s major chlorine supplier in the U.S. The company continues to see strength in certain end markets, including electronics, and building and construction.
Volumes are also expected to be lower in the second half due to inventory drawdown and reduced production related to the U.S. Gulf Coast winter storms in the first quarter of 2021. Cost savings and higher pricing partially offset inflation in raw materials and freight.
CATALYSTS SEGMENT
Catalysts net sales of $148.3 million decreased $48.7 million (-25%) compared to the previous year, primarily due to lower volumes (-25%) while pricing was flat. Clean Fuels Technologies (CFT) volumes decreased due to timing of shipments. Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) volumes were down slightly versus prior year, as a change in order patterns from a large North American customer offset generally higher FCC demand. Performance Catalyst Solutions (PCS) results improved due to product mix. Adjusted EBITDA of $21.2 million declined $1.6 million mostly due to lower sales. Also, second quarter 2020 results were understated by $12.0 million due to an out-of-period correction to cost of goods sold for inventory values.
Current Trends: The company continues to expect full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA to decline by between 30% and 40%. Market conditions are improving, but results are expected to be down from prior year primarily due to the impact of the U.S. Gulf Coast winter storm, product mix, and the previously disclosed change in order patterns from a large North American customer.
As of June 30, 2021, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of approximately $2.2 billion, including $823.6 million of cash and equivalents, the full $1.0 billion available under the company's revolver, $270.0 million remaining under its delayed draw term loan and $132.0 million on other available credit lines. Total debt was $2 billion, representing net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 1.5 times.
Cash from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021, of $385.9 million increased $177.9 million versus the prior year driven by working capital inflows and higher revenues in the company's Lithium and Bromine segments. Capital expenditures of $396.9 million decreased by approximately $22.0 million versus the prior year as the company nears completion of its Wave 2 Lithium expansion projects.
Albemarle's primary capital allocation priorities are to grow profitably, fund its dividend, and maintain its financial flexibility and the Investment Grade credit rating.
In May, the board declared a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share, an increase over the quarterly dividend paid in 2020. This is Albemarle's 27th consecutive year of dividend increases. The share repurchase authorization remains in place; however, the company has no near-term plans to execute share buybacks.
The earnings call will be at 8 a.m. today. The company's earnings presentation and supporting material are available on Albemarle's website.