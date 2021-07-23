BancorpSouth Bank has announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Highlights for the second quarter of 2021 included the following.
-- Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $73.2 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, and record net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $90.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share.
-- Generated $119.9 million in pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), or 1.80 percent of average assets on an annualized basis.
-- Credit quality indicators continued to improve as evidenced by a decline of $8.9 million, or 8.1 percent, in total non-performing assets; provision for credit losses of $11.5 million driven primarily by day one accounting provision requirements associated with loans acquired during the quarter.
-- Generated organic total deposit and customer repo growth of $224.4 million for the quarter, or 4.1 percent on an annualized basis, and total organic net loan growth of approximately $65.0 million.
-- Sold 12,289 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $725.4 million, which generated a gain on sale of $21.6 million; received PPP forgiveness payments totaling $347.1 million during the quarter.
-- Maintained strong regulatory capital metrics; estimated total risk-based capital of 14.57 percent at June 30, 2021 compared to 14.65 percent at March 31, 2021.
-- Completed transactions with National United Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of National United, and FNS Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of FNB Bank, effective May 1, 2021, which add approximately $1.6 billion in total assets to the company.
-- Announced the signing of a merger agreement with Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A., which creates a $46 billion institution on a pro forma basis that will be the 5th largest bank headquartered in the company’s nine-state footprint.
BancorpSouth has many South Arkansas branches, including locations in Magnolia, Taylor, Lewisville, Camden and El Dorado.
“While we aren’t immune to the balance sheet and margin dynamics impacting the industry, we continue to report strong financial results,” said Dan Rollins, chairman and chief executive officer.
“Second quarter was another record quarter from an operating earnings standpoint. Consistent with the last several quarters, we reported meaningful organic deposit growth, improvement in our credit quality indicators, and a stable core expense base. We generated net organic loan growth for the first time since the second quarter of 2019. In addition, our insurance brokerage team had a great quarter from a revenue growth perspective.”
“As we look at other highlights for the quarter, we sold $725.4 million in PPP loans, which resulted in a gain on sale of $21.6 million. In addition, we received forgiveness payments totaling $347.1 million which, combined with the loan sale, resulted in less than $170 million in PPP loans remaining on the balance sheet at quarter end. This will allow our frontline team to return to critical sales and customer service activities including prospecting and building customer relationships.
“We are also pleased to have completed both the closing and operational integration of our transactions with National United Bancshares, Inc. and FNS Bancshares, Inc. These teams have made a seamless transition to our company and will be an integral part of our growth efforts going forward.”
The company reported net income available to common shareholders of $73.2 million, or 69 cents per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $58.8 million, or 57 cents per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020 and net income available to common shareholders of $79.2 million, or 77 cents per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021.
The company reported net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $90.6 million, or 86 cents per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $60.9 million, or 59 cents per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020 and $74.8 million, or 73 cents per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021.
Yields on net loans and leases were 4.43 percent for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 4.59 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 4.53 percent for the first quarter of 2021, while yields on total interest earning assets were 3.31 percent for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 3.87 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 3.51 percent for the first quarter of 2021.