Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation reports its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results.
The company has many poultry producers and related facilities in South Arkansas.
2022 Highlights
-- Net sales of $17.5 billion, up 18.2% from prior year.
-- Consolidated GAAP operating income margin of 6.7% with GAAP operating income margins of 10.2% in U.S., 4.5% in Mexico, and break-even in Europe.
-- GAAP net income of $745.9 million.
-- Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion, or an 9.4% margin, 27.9% higher than prior year.
-- Sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth despite historically high market volatility and significant inflationary headwinds throughout the year.
U.S. business portfolio delivered strong results in the face of extreme volatility in the commodity markets and persistent inflation though its diversified portfolio across bird sizes and branded offerings and operation excellence initiatives to support our key customers.
Prepared Foods business continued its momentum in branded fully cooked products as Just Bare and Pilgrim’s collectively grew 70% year over year. E-commerce grew 48% and now accounts for over 23% of branded sales.
U.K. and Europe business continued efforts to further optimize its manufacturing network and consolidate its back-office operations, enhancing the foundation to drive operational efficiencies and future growth with Key Customers. The team achieved three consecutive quarters of margin improvement.
After a strong 1st half, Mexico business strove to mitigate the impacts of challenges in its live operations and weakened market fundamentals throughout the second half of 2022 through its strong service levels with key customers.
Investments in Athens, GA support key customer growth with the construction of a new protein conversion plant and further investments in automation.
FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS
-- Net sales of $4.1 billion.
-- GAAP net loss of $155 million and negative GAAP EPS of 66 cents. Adjusted Net loss of $115.7 million and negative adjusted EPS of 49 cents.
-- Consolidated GAAP operating loss margin of 1.9%.
-- Adjusted EBITDA of $62.9 million, or a 1.5% margin.
-- Adjusted EBITDA margins of 0.6% in the U.S., negative 3.4% in Mexico, and 5.1% in Europe.
U.S. business was able to generate positive EBITDA results, despite unprecedented decline in commodity cutout values that were offset by our diversified portfolio and Key Customer partnerships in Case Ready, Small Bird, and Prepared.
U.K. and Europe business benefited from ongoing operational excellence efforts in manufacturing and back office integration, resulting in the consistent growth in adjusted EBITDA throughout the year.
Mexico business saw improvement throughout the quarter, as market conditions sequentially improve and our operations recover from the live challenges.
Throughout the year, commodity cutout values experienced record volatility as markets reached all-time highs in the first half of the year and then suffered an unprecedented decline in value in the second half. Inflation also remained persistent with input costs, including grain, utilities, and labor.
“Although we faced remarkable challenges, our team members were constantly available to explore new opportunities to improve our business and were determined to drive results. This leadership mindset, when coupled with our strategies of portfolio diversification, Key Customer partnerships, and operational excellence, translated into strong growth in net sales and adjusted EBITDA for Pilgrim’s,” said Fabio Sandri, Chief Executive Officer.
In the U.S., the more stable Case Ready, Small Bird, and Prepared Foods businesses all improved results throughout the quarter, offsetting declines in cutout values impacting the commodity segment.
“Our performance in the U.S. highlights the benefits of Key Customer partnerships, diversification across bird sizes as well as branded offerings as means to mitigate dramatic market changes. Even with an extremely challenging Q4, the U.S. grew year to date net sales and adjusted EBITDA compared to last year. To further improve our portfolio and continue our growth, our investments in expansion at our Athens, GA plant, the construction of a protein conversion plant in South Georgia and various automation projects remain on track,” said Sandri.