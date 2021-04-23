BancorpSouth Bank has announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31.
The bank has Columbia County offices in Magnolia and Taylor, and many other branches in South Arkansas.
Highlights for the first quarter of 2021 included:
-- Achieved record quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $79.2 million, or 77 cents per diluted common share, and record net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $74.8 million, or 73 cents per diluted common share.
-- Generated $99.1 million in pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), or 1.64 percent of average assets on an annualized basis.
-- Credit quality indicators improved as evidenced by no recorded provision for credit losses for the quarter and a decline of $21.9 million, or 16.5 percent, in total non-performing assets.
-- Generated total deposit and customer repo growth of $1.3 billion for the quarter, or 26.7 percent on an annualized basis.
-- Originated and funded 7,527 loans totaling $463.5 million under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP); received PPP forgiveness payments totaling $307.9 million during the quarter.
-- Continued strong mortgage production volume of $789.8 million which contributed to mortgage production and servicing revenue of $17.9 million.
-- Maintained strong regulatory capital metrics; estimated total risk-based capital of 14.65 percent at March 31, 2021 compared to 14.48 percent at December 31, 2020.
-- Recently received regulatory approval to complete transactions with National United Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of National United, and FNS Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of FNB Bank, which are expected to close effective May 1 and add approximately $1.6 billion in total assets to the Company.
-- On April 12, announced the signing of a merger agreement with Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A., which creates a $44 billion institution on a pro forma basis that will be the 5th largest bank headquartered in the company's nine-state footprint.
"We are pleased to report another quarter of record financial performance," said Dan Rollins, chairman and chief executive officer. "While the unprecedented liquidity levels in the industry continue to pressure our net interest margin and adversely impact loan demand, our teammates are doing a great job taking care of customers and controlling the things we can control.
“Consistent with industry trends, we reported meaningful deposit and customer repo growth for the quarter. Our mortgage team had another outstanding quarter, while our insurance and wealth management teams reported strong revenue growth for the quarter. We also originated almost $465 million in new PPP loans during the quarter while also receiving forgiveness payments totaling over $300 million on loans that were originated last year."
Rollins said he was pleased with credit quality.
“The economies across our footprint are open and generally performing quite well. Virtually all of our credit quality indicators, including non-performing and classified assets, improved which, along with the economic forecasts utilized in our modeling process, resulted in no recorded provision for credit losses for the quarter,” he said.
BancorpSouth is also pleased with efforts to improve its expense base as reflected in the meaningful decline in total non-interest expense compared to both the first and fourth quarters of last year."
BancorpSouth reported net income available to common shareholders of $79.2 million, or 77 cents per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $21.9 million, or 21 cents per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020 and net income available to common shareholders of $66.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.
The company reported net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $74.8 million, or 73 cents per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $34.4 million, or 33 cents per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020 and $70.8 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.