Canfor Corporation, which operates a sawmill in Urbana, has reported its second quarter of 2022 results.
Overview
Q2 2022 reported operating income of $532 million; quarterly sales of $2.2 billion
Downward pressure on North American lumber market fundamentals; significant decline in US-dollar lumber benchmark pricing; uptick in European market pricing largely tied to traditional quarterly lag
Improved lumber & pulp shipments despite ongoing transportation challenges
Shareholder net income of $374 million, or $3.02 per share
For the second quarter of 2022, the company reported operating income of $531.6 million, down $210.3 million from the operating income of $741.9 million reported for the first quarter of 2022 largely reflecting lower lumber segment earnings following the strong earnings in the previous quarter, offset to a degree by improved pulp and paper segment results.
Commenting on the company’s second quarter results, President and Chief Executive Officer Don Kayne said, “Despite the pressures on North American lumber market fundamentals this was a strong quarter for our lumber business, as our results continue to far exceed pre-pandemic levels and we continue to capitalize on our global diversification strategy.
“In our North American operations, ongoing global supply chain constraints resulted in the difficult decision to reduce operating schedules at our Western Canadian sawmills during the second quarter and into the summer months.
“We greatly appreciate our employees’ ongoing resilience in managing through these supply chain challenges. For our pulp business, some relief in transportation constraints late in the period enhanced our ability to realize near-record high pricing and recognize improved results in the quarter.”
Results in the lumber segment decreased $230.9 million quarter-over-quarter principally reflecting a significant downward correction in Western Spruce/Pine/Fir (“SPF”) and Southern Yellow Pine (“SYP”) US-dollar benchmark pricing in the current period, with the average North American Random Lengths Western SPF 2x4 2&Btr price down US$408 per Mfbm, or 32%, and the average SYP East 2x6 #2 down US$546 per Mfbm, or 50%.
The decline in North American benchmark lumber pricing in the current quarter was mitigated somewhat by increased North American shipment volumes, reflecting a marginal improvement in a challenging transportation environment, particularly in Western Canada.
The company also announced this week its planned investment of $210 million to build a new, state-of-the-art sawmill complex in southern Alabama.
Using leading technology, the new sawmill will have an annual production capacity of 250 million board feet on a two-shift basis and will provide a new, modern work environment for the approximately 130 people who will be employed directly, in addition to supporting significant indirect jobs.
Startup of the facility is anticipated in the third quarter of 2024.