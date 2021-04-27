The Magnolia Regional Medical Center Board of Directors heard Monday about a proposal to acquire an “ortho robot” to assist new orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kevin Rudder.
The board took no action about purchasing the robot from MAKO Robotics.
MAKO manufactures a robotic-arm system that aids surgeons in knee surgeries and replacements, as well as total hip replacement. According to literature online, it’s a major financial commitment of up to $1 million.
The hospital will soon start work to renovate its LifeSmart Center to accommodate Dr. Rudder’s orthopedic clinic. LifeSmart is currently the home for the medical system’s physical therapy clinic.
The front window of the LifeSmart Center facing North Jackson Street will be taken out. The community room area of the facility will be converted to clinic space for Dr. Rudder and future potential physicians, as well as overflow space for patient rooms.
In other board news:
Chief Executive Officer Rex Jones said he had received a draft of the revised lease agreement from City Attorney Mike Boyd but there were still a few changes that needed to be made. He said he wanted to make sure there were no interpretation issues. The board is waiting on the agreement to come back from Mayor Parnell Vann.
The Magnolia Regional Medical Center ended the month of March with a negative EBITDA of $139,135.
Net revenue for the month was $1,863,831.
The hospital had a non-operating income of $69,893, including $57,675 in sales tax revenue.
Year to date, the hospital has a positive EBITDA of $783,113.
Gross revenue is $28,313,183, with a net revenue of $12,307,672 after contractual allowances and charity care deductions of $127,500.
The net labor expense is $8,366,877. Non-operating income for the year is $360,119 including $255,707 in sales tax revenue.
The next meeting will be May 24.