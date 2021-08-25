Egg production in Arkansas totaled 348 million eggs during July 2021, down 1 percent from the previous month but up 7 percent from July 2020.
The number of layers during July 2021 averaged 16.8 million, down 2 percent from the previous month but up 7 percent from this time last year.
Egg production per 100 layers averaged 2,072 eggs, up 1 percent from the previous month and up 1 percent from a year ago. United States egg production totaled 9.39 billion during July 2021, up 1 percent from last year. The average number of layers during July 2021 totaled 385 million, up 1 percent from last year. July egg production per 100 layers was 2,439 eggs, down slightly from July 2020.
Broiler-type chicks hatched in Arkansas during July 2021 totaled 85.5 million, up 1 percent from July 2020. Broiler-type chicks hatched in United States during July 2021 totaled 844 million, down 1 percent from July 2020.