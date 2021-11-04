Lora Mosley, a graduate of Southern Arkansas University, has been hired by The Communications Group of Little Rock as a public relations specialist.
The Communications Group is a full-service marketing and public relations firm.
In her new role, Mosley will support public relations campaigns, public outreach, stakeholder communications and media relations for the agency’s ag industry clients.
Mosley brings previous experience as a former journalist for the Paragould Daily Press serving the surrounding rural communities.
“Lora’s professional experience and unique talents as a communicator make her an exceptional addition to our team at The Communications Group,” said Lisa Van Hook, agency principal and director of client services. “Lora brings a new and insightful perspective to the agency and our clients as an expert in her field. We are excited to welcome her aboard.”
Mosley has a bachelor’s degree in mass media from Southern Arkansas University and a master’s degree in media management from Arkansas State University. She is actively involved in the Public Relations Society of America as well as the local PRSA Arkansas chapter.