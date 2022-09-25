Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.3 percent in July to 3.4 percent in August, according to a report released September 16 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
Labor force data is produced by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and is released by the ADWS.
According to the report, Arkansas’ civilian labor force declined 1,628, a result of 2,648 fewer employed and 1,020 more unemployed Arkansans.
The U.S.'s jobless rate increased two-tenths of a percentage point, rising from 3.5 percent in July to 3.7 percent in August.
BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price said, “The unemployment rate in Arkansas rose to 3.4 percent, as the number of employed Arkansans declined slightly in August. The labor force participation rate decreased this month but is still up over the year. There are currently 28,185 more employed Arkansans compared to August 2021.
The ADWS report stated that non-farm payroll jobs in Arkansas rose 4,000 in August to total 1,317,900.
Five major industry sectors added jobs. Employment in government increased by 3,800. All hiring was in local government-educational services (+2,900) and state government-educational services (+1,900), related to the start of the 2022-2023 school year. Jobs in educational and health services rose 1,100, with expansions across all industry sectors. Professional and business services added 1,000 jobs. Gains in administrative and support services (+1,000) were related in part to hiring of support staff at schools and universities. Jobs in trade, transportation, and utilities declined 1,900. The greatest loss was reported in wholesale trade (-1,300).
Compared to August 2021, Arkansas’ non-farm payroll jobs are up 39,200. Nine major industry sectors posted over the year gains. Jobs in trade, transportation, and utilities increased 8,800. Expansions in transportation, warehousing, utilities (+5,600) and wholesale trade (+4,200) more than offset losses in retail trade (-1,000). Manufacturing added 7,400 jobs, mostly in non-durable goods manufacturing (+5,100). Employment in leisure and hospitality rose by 7,300, with hiring across all subsectors. Professional and business services gained 5,600 jobs.
Most of the expansion occurred in management of companies (+6,300). Jobs in educational and health services increased by 4,800, mostly in health care and social assistance (+3,400). Notable growth was also posted in financial activities (+2,800), government (+1,900), and information (+1,200).