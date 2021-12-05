Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.