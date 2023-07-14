Bonnie Keith, executive director of the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce since November 2021, has submitted her resignation.
"Supporting my community through the Chamber has been one of the highlights of my life and I am so honored to have had this opportunity to support local businesses and the growth of our county.
“Due to medical reasons, I have made the impossible decision to leave the Chamber and shift my career to another avenue,” Keith said.
Keith is a lifelong resident of Magnolia and started working for the Chamber as executive assistant in September 2019. Keith has a degree in graphic design and several years of experience assisting small businesses with marketing and design.
Andrew Moffett, president of the Chamber Board of Directors, said on the board’s behalf, “I want to thank Bonnie for her leadership and dedication in serving our community during her tenure as the executive director. Bonnie has done a tremendous job through many focused efforts, her spirited positivity, her kindness towards others, and optimistic drive in all that is involved in growing our great community. We wish Bonnie much success in her future endeavors.
“Moving forward, and focused on our growth, this is a fantastic opportunity for someone who loves our community to lead the Chamber of Commerce and discover the many new heights we aspire to grow to.”
People interested in applying for the position may drop off a resume at the chamber office, 211 W. Main, Magnolia, or e-mail it to ea@ccalliance.us .