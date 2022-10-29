Leslie Sharp, assistant vice president-Lending at Peoples Bank, has been promoted to branch manager of the Lakewood Banking Center.
In her new role she will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the branch in addition to her loan officer duties.
"Leslie is a professional and caring community banker. Her 13 years of experience, her fun personality, and enthusiasm for taking care of customers make her a great leader. We're so happy that she agreed to take on this new role with Peoples Bank and congratulate her on this promotion," said Mary Fowler, CEO.
Prior to being named branch manager Sharp worked as teller, loan assistant and assistant branch manager. She is a native of Magnolia, a graduate of Magnolia High School and earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Southern Arkansas University.
Sharp is on the United Way Board where she serves as Treasurer and participates in the Magnolia Blossom Festival and Leadership Magnolia Alumni Association. She is a member of the First United Methodist Church. In her spare time she enjoys spending time with family and friends.