Delek US Holdings, Inc., has announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30.
The company operates a refinery in El Dorado and petroleum gathering pipelines in Union and Columbia counties.
Highlights of the quarter:
-- Reported second quarter net income of $361.8 million or $5.05 per share and Adjusted EBITDA of $518.4 million
-- Record refinery utilization rates and strong operational performance helped drive record quarterly results
-- Announced special dividend of 20 cents per share on June 21, 2022
-- Announced a regular quarterly dividend at 20 cents per share
-- Board approved expanded share repurchase authorization program up to $400 million
-- DKL closed 3 Bear acquisition early on June 1, 2022; increases third party revenue, product mix and geography
-- Strong free cash generation led to improved cash balance with $1.24 billion of cash as of June 30, 2022
Delek US reported second quarter 2022 net income of $361.8 million, or $5.05 per share, versus a net loss of $(56.7) million, or $(77 cents) per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. On an adjusted basis, Delek US reported Adjusted net income of $314.5 million, or $4.40 per share, for the second quarter 2022. This compares to Adjusted net loss of $(33.9) million, or $(46 cents) per share, in the prior year.
Avigal Soreq, president and chief executive officer of Delek US, said, "The Board has approved a reinstatement of the ‘regular’ quarterly dividend at 20 cents per share as well as an expansion of the share repurchase authorization to $400 million. Based on the current outlook, we expect to repurchase approximately $25 to $35 million of stock in the third quarter, while simultaneously further enhancing the balance sheet. We expect that the combination of full year dividend payments, along with announced share repurchases through the third quarter, will result in approximately $135 million of cash returns to shareholders in 2022, with upside depending on potential buyback activity in the fourth quarter.”
Uzi Yemin, executive chairman of Delek US, said the combination of multiple factors including: global capacity rationalization, post COVID demand recovery, reduced utilization trends in China and capacity outages stemming from the Russian/Ukraine conflict, have led to unprecedented strength in refining margins.
“This coupled with record utilization rates within our system led to record results in the quarter. I'm pleased to hand off the reins of CEO to Avigal Soreq with the company on strong financial footing including a cash balance of $1.24 billion and an outlook for strong cash generation into the future."
Refining contribution margin increased to $618.3 million in the second quarter 2022 from $14.1 million in the second quarter 2021, while Adjusted segment contribution margin was $557.4 million in the second quarter 2022 compared to $37.9 million in the second quarter 2021.
On a year-over-year basis, Delek’s refining segment results were favorably impacted by improvements in crack spreads and increased demand, attributable in part to low clean product inventories and continued macroeconomic improvements around the pandemic combined with the impact of sanctions on Russian oil supply.
The company also experienced marked improvements in refining utilization rates compared to the prior year period.
The logistics segment contribution margin in the second quarter 2022 was $69.3 million compared to $64.2 million in the second quarter 2021, where adjusted segment contribution margin was $69.5 million compared to $64 million in the prior year quarter.