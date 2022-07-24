Savannah Lewis, a licensed professional counselor, recently joined Methodist Family Health's counseling clinic in Magnolia as program coordinator.
She will provide supervision, consultation, in-service training and related support services to the staff in the Magnolia clinic and school-based program in El Dorado.
She also will provide individual, family and group therapy based on the needs of individuals served in these communities.
Lewis specializes in technology-assisted counseling, is a National Certified Counselor and a clinical hypnotherapist trained in TF-CBT, DBT and EMDR.
She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia and a master of science degree in mental health and clinical counseling from Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia.